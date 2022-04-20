Christopher’s Bakery becomes the final Foodie Friday guest on Black News Channel

Grapevine, Texas- Christopher’s Bakery, voted BEST in Dallas became the last guest on Foodie Fridays on the Black News Channel. On March 25, Courtenay Harris was a guest on the Black News Channel. He prepared his signature Vanilla Wafer Cake and mini cupcakes. The show aired live at 8:15 AM, EST. By 5:00 PM, EST, the same day BNC would permanently close its doors sending shockwaves throughout the media industry. It came as a total surprise to me. I had no idea a television station could close its doors that fast, says Harris. He is also hopeful he will land other cooking segments.

Although officially launched in 2016, Christopher’s Bakery is the product of an age-long family recipe used in making tasty Bundt cakes, cupcakes, and cookies. As a child, high school teacher and founder, Courtenay Harris says he spent many nights listening to the banging of a rolling pin crushing bags of vanilla wafer cookies. His father would then use the crushed cookies in place of flour to make the delicious cakes and give them away for free.

As part of a project in graduate school, Harris created a bakery and named it in honor of his late brother, Christopher, who was born epileptic and died from a seizure (SUDEP – sudden unexpected death in epilepsy) just days before his 11th birthday.

After fruitlessly trying to convince his father to turn baking cakes into a business, Harris decided to put his business degree to the test. With his father’s guidance and recipe, the founder began making vanilla cakes until he perfected the process, to create the delectable vanilla wafer cakes that have earned the business citywide recognition.

Christopher’s Bakery operates as an online bakery – baking and shipping Bundt cakes across the country. And in addition, hand-delivers baked goods to front doors and businesses in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex.

The most commendable feature of the brand is the way it has structured itself as a socially conscious company. Christopher’s Bakery is in partnership with the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and the Miami Children’s Health Foundation to donate a percentage of all sales to epilepsy and neuroscience research.