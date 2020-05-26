Ciabatta Baguette Now Available Individually Wrapped

The Ciabatta baguette is a Boulart creation and our signature product, combining the classic French baguette shape with the famous Italian recipe. This one-of-a-kind in-house creation always flies off the shelves and is now available individually wrapped for easier & safer operations with no compromise on freshness and quality.

-Fully baked and blast frozen

-Just thaw & sell! Simplify our operations without compromising on quality and taste.

-Certified Parve, Vegan and Non-GMO Project Verified

-Perfect for Garb N’ GO, online orders or to simplify ISB operations