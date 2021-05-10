Class Action Suit Filed in Wake of Vermont Bread Closure

BURLINGTON — A former employee is the first plaintiff in a class action suit against Vermont Bread Company, Koffee Kup and American Industrial Acquisition Corporation, alleging the abrupt termination of himself and 500 other employees was a violation of the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988.

The suit was filed by Thomas P. Aicher, of Cleary Shahi & Aicher in Rutland, in collaboration with Lankenau & Miller in New York City, The Gardner Firm in Mobile, Ala., and the Sugar Law Center for Economic and Social Justice in Detroit, on behalf of former Vermont Bread employee Matthew Chaney of Brattleboro.

On April 26, American Industrial Acquisition Corporation, which acquired a majority share in Koffee Kup Bakery just 25 days before, abruptly closed bakeries in Burlington and Brattleboro and North Grosvenor Dale, Conn.

