Cleveland City Council OKs Land Sale to Orlando Baking for Cold-Storage Facility on Opportunity Corridor

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council on Monday agreed to sell city-owned land to Orlando Baking Company to develop a cold-storage facility along the newly-opened Opportunity Corridor.

The city will sell one portion of land between Rawlings and Crowell Avenues, east of East 75th Street – for $495,000. Orlando Baking Company will also have the option to buy a second strip of land — along East 79th Street and south and east of Crowell Avenue, for about $311,000. The land totals about 15 acres.

The company intends to use the space to build a 150,000-square-foot cold-storage facility south of its current operations on Opportunity Corridor. It’s expected to be a $31.5 million project.

