Cleveland Paczki Guide 2020: Parades, Fat Tuesday Parties and 13 Bakeries to Find the Polish Treats

CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s time to get the paczki party started. What used to be a one-day tradition has grown to weeks of sweet treats and polka parties in Cleveland, culminating on February 25 this year.

The pre-Lenten donuts known as paczki (pronounced PUUNCH-ki) have been made in Poland since the Middle Ages. The filled, deep-fried dough balls are covered with powdered sugar. Traditional fillings include rosehip and poppyseed. Many bakeries also feature modern fillings such as chocolate cream, marshmallow and even savory sausage and eggs. Here’s where to find them in Northeast Ohio:

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Plain Dealer