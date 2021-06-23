Co-Founder Of Wildly Successful Oakrun Farm Bakery Had Baking in His ‘Genes’

John Voortman says he was born to bake.

“It’s in the genes,” he told The Spectator in 2007. “It’s in my fingers. I can feel it.”

He might have been on to something. His brothers William and Harry founded Voortman Cookies in Hamilton in 1951. As well, his father John ran his own bakery in his native Holland before coming to Canada after the war.

Voortman — who died May 10 at age 93 — co-founded Oakrun Farm Bakery with his wife, Ellie, in 1978 in the kitchen of their farm at Carluke Road West and Fiddler’s Green Road in Ancaster.

