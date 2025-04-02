COBS Bread Doughnation Day Underway With Funds Donated to Local Charities Across Canada

VANCOUVER, BC — COBS Bread’s 5th annual Doughnation Day™ is underway with a focus on encouraging customers to “doughnate” and help COBS Bread raise $500,000 for charities across Canada. March 8 to April 5 is Doughnation Month where funds are being raised online, and in COBS bakeries across Canada. On Saturday, April 5th or Doughnation Day™ $2 from the sale of every Hot Cross Bun 6-pack will be donated to local charities across Canada.

The goal of the campaign is to raise funds for COBS Bread’s community charities across the country in addition to COBS Bread’s national charitable partner, Second Harvest through the sale of Hot Cross Buns and customer donations. Each bakery has selected a charity that makes a local impact and will be raising funds in-bakery and online throughout the campaign.

“Mixing our passion with purpose is at core of our values here at COBS Bread. Our bakers across Canada are proud of how they support our communities with our end of day giving program. Doughnation Day™ is the opportunity to further amplify our efforts” says Peter Furnish, VP of Marketing for COBS Bread. We’re looking forward to the outcome of this important work and the impact we can make across the country.”

April 5, Saturday: Doughnation Day™

Customers can purchase a 6-pack of Hot Cross Buns at any COBS Bread Bakery and COBS Bread will donate $2 from the sale to the bakery’s local community charity.

Anytime until April 5:

Add a donation to any purchase at a COBS Bread bakery: Customers can donate at the point of purchase to the bakery’s local community charity throughout the campaign.

Can't make it to a bakery? You can donate online at Doughnation Day COBS Bread x Second Harvest – Pledge

COBS Bread bakeries are encouraged to strive to raise at least $1,500 for their charities throughout the “doughnation” period, and the organization’s overall goal for fundraising during this period is $500,000.

About COBS BREAD

COBS Bread (BD Canada Ltd.) bakeries are a one-of-a-kind family-owned bakery franchise, with a vision to be the favourite bakery in every community. Every morning at each one of our +180 bakeries, all bread, treats, buns, scones (and more) are baked fresh. All leftover product is donated to local charities at the end of each day, allowing COBS Bread to donate over $50M of retail product annually. COBS Bread’s loyalty program, COBS Club, provides customers with rewards for purchases and currently has over 700,000 members. COBS Bread has received a Franchisees’ Choice Designation from the Canadian Franchise Association for 13 consecutive years and is also recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Visit www.cobsbread.com, or to donate visit Doughnation Day COBS Bread x Second Harvest – Pledge