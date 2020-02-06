Coming Soon: Bake to the Future, a Podcast from the American Bakers Association

The American Bakers Association (ABA) is excited to announce the upcoming launch of their new podcast, Bake to the Future. With a future-focused lens, the podcast’s exclusive conversations give the audience a look behind the curtain of today’s issues and trends while keeping a focus on tomorrow.

Hosts of the show are ABA’s Director of Marketing and Communications Katie Juhl and Marketing and Communications Coordinator Hailey Blumenreich. Both new to the baking industry, Juhl and Blumenreich bring their relentless curiosity to not only pose tough questions but to also unearth fun facts about their guests and the sector they represent. Zack Decker, ABA’s Government Relations Manager, helms A Slice of the Action, a legislative and regulatory news update.



The first episode, released on February 19, 2020, is an in-depth conversation with ABA’s President and CEO Robb MacKie. In this episode, MacKie shares his thoughts on the future of the baking industry told from his unique vantage point having spent decades working on behalf of ABA’s Members. He talks about where he sees the most opportunity, the biggest innovations, and the key legislative and regulatory issues facing the industry. In future episodes, we will hear from industry veterans, entrepreneurs, bakery owners, industry experts, and other ABA Members.

Episodes will be released once a month on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and Google Podcasts (coming soon). More information about the podcasts, hosts, and episodes, can be found at baketothefuture.org.

The American Bakers Association (ABA) is the Washington D.C.-based voice of the wholesale baking industry. Since 1897, ABA has worked to increase protection from costly government overreach, build the talent pool of skilled workers with specialized training programs, and forge industry alignment by establishing a more receptive environment to grow the baking industry. ABA advocates on behalf of more than 1,000 baking facilities and baking company suppliers. ABA members produce bread, rolls, cookies, crackers, bagels, sweet goods, tortillas, and many other wholesome, nutritious, baked products feeding America’s families. The baking industry generates more than $153 billion in economic activity annually and employs more than 799,500 highly skilled people.