Commercial Bakeries Announces the Strategic Acquisition of Hollandia Bakeries Ltd. and the Good Food Company Inc.

Expands capabilities within the North American private label cookie market

TORONTO — Commercial Bakeries Corp. (“Commercial Bakeries”), a fast-growing producer of private label packaged cookies and crackers headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Hollandia Bakeries Ltd. and the Good Food Company Inc. (together, “Hollandia Bakeries”), a manufacturer of high-quality seasonal, soft-baked and everyday cookies.

This marks the second add-on acquisition for Commercial Bakeries since Graham Partners (“Graham”), a private investment firm targeting advanced manufacturing companies, acquired Commercial Bakeries in September 2023. Hollandia Bakeries follows its acquisition of Imagine Baking in May 2024 and enables the combined business to expand its capabilities and capitalize on the growing trend towards high-quality private label baked snacks.

Founded in 1954, Hollandia Bakeries is headquartered in Mount Brydges, Ontario, Canada, where it operates a baking facility with multiple cookie manufacturing lines and packaging capabilities, which will help to unlock additional opportunities for the combined business.

According to Dan Simile, President of Hollandia Bakeries, “We are excited to announce this strategic partnership with Commercial Bakeries and Graham Partners. With this transaction, I anticipate significant benefits including increased management support and investment to accelerate our growth trajectory. I am confident that this acquisition will help us continue to deliver high-quality baked goods, while meeting the evolving demands of our clients. The hardworking team at Hollandia Bakeries are enthusiastic about this new chapter.”

Shawn Warren, CEO of Commercial Bakeries, further commented: “We are delighted to welcome Dan Simile and the entire Hollandia Bakeries team into our expanded bakery network. We are confident that together we will accelerate towards our vision of ‘Baking Up Better’ every day and in every way.”

About Commercial Bakeries

With an expanded bakery network across North America, Commercial Bakeries is a producer of private label packaged cookies and crackers with a focus on specialty / premium, better-for-you, and seasonal / limited time offering products. Commercial Bakeries primarily serves the retail, co-manufacturing and bakery ingredient channels, partnering with many retail grocery chains and brands across North America and internationally.