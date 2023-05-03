Companion Bread to be Served at Wally’s

National distributor of breads and pastries, Companion Baking, is now providing bread at Wally’s all locations in Missouri and Illinois. For 30 years, Companion has serviced award-winning restaurants and retail chains across the Midwest in addition to running a café in their hometown of St. Louis.

Companion’s award-winning bread is served in more than 400 restaurants, grocery stores, and businesses around the country, and the team is thrilled to announce that they’re now offering their Lil’ French 6″ Bun and Potato 4″ Bun breads at each Wally’s location – in Pontiac, IL and one in Fenton, MO.

www.companionbaking.com