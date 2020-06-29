Company that Prints 3D Pizzas Pivots to the Bakery Business

Dan Eaton, Columbus Business First Bakery June 29, 2020

The special touch in Gahanna’s newest bakery is almost no touch at all.

Sugr-Bot Bakery launched this past weekend, selling cakes and cookie cakes, but what’s most interesting about the operation isn’t the products as much as the process.

It’s a nearly no-touch operation. Blank cakes or cookies are loaded into a machine that prints frosting and icing designs on the surface. A customer can order a cake online and have it made and delivered within two hours.

