Company that Prints 3D Pizzas Pivots to the Bakery Business

The special touch in Gahanna’s newest bakery is almost no touch at all.

Sugr-Bot Bakery launched this past weekend, selling cakes and cookie cakes, but what’s most interesting about the operation isn’t the products as much as the process.

It’s a nearly no-touch operation. Blank cakes or cookies are loaded into a machine that prints frosting and icing designs on the surface. A customer can order a cake online and have it made and delivered within two hours.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Columbus Business First