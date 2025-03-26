Conagra Brands Announces Closure of Fennville Plant

The decision affects 85 employees and follows recent operational changes amid declining sales forecasts.

Conagra Brands, the Chicago-based food giant known for popular products like Birds Eye and Duncan Hines, announced plans to close its decades-old pie filling plant located in Fennville, Michigan, by the end of June 2025. This decision will affect approximately 85 employees at the facility, which primarily produces various pie fillings.

In explaining the reasons for the closure, Conagra spokesman Dan Hare shared insights with WWMT-TV in Kalamazoo, stating that the move is motivated by the company’s necessity to “operate our overall operations and facility footprint as effectively and efficiently as possible.” This restructure marks a strategic shift in response to the ongoing challenges faced by the food industry.

