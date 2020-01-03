Conagra Brands Completes Divestiture of Lender’s Bagel Business to Bimbo Bakeries USA

CHICAGO — Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) announced that it has completed the divestiture of its Lender’s Bagel business to Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. The transaction included the Lender’s brand and related intellectual property, the production facility in Mattoon Ill., and inventory.

