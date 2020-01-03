Conagra Brands Completes Divestiture of Lender’s Bagel Business to Bimbo Bakeries USA

Conagra Brands Bakery January 3, 2020

CHICAGO — Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) announced that it has completed the divestiture of its Lender’s Bagel business to Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., a subsidiary of Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. The transaction included the Lender’s brand and related intellectual property, the production facility in Mattoon Ill., and inventory.

About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America’s leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company’s portfolio is evolving to satisfy people’s changing food preferences. Conagra’s iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender’s®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie’s® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke’s®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

Related Articles

Bakery

Bimbo Bakeries Closing its Bakery at West Hazleton

February 12, 2019 WFMZ

Bimbo Bakeries USA announced Friday that it will cease production at its bakery located at 325 Kiwanis Boulevard, West Hazleton in September 2019. The company will shift production to other Bimbo Bakeries USA facilities in the Northeast region.