Consumer, Economic Shifts to Impact Baking Industry’s Future

The future ain’t what it used to be.

That comment attributed to Yogi Berra is especially relevant today, as the baking industry considers the potential long-term impacts of changes in consumer behaviors and the economy.

On ABA’s podcast, Bake to the Future, Cyrille Filott, Rabobank’s Global Strategist for Consumer Foods, speculated on the road ahead following the coronavirus crisis. Filott, a business economist based in The Netherlands, took into account the economy, consumption patterns and trends like health and wellness.

Filott was joined by ABA’s Robb MacKie, President and CEO, who served as interviewer and provided his own perspectives in this in-depth conversation.

