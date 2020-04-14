Continental Mills Expands Production Capacity with Purchase of 175,000 Square Foot Facility Adjacent to its Current Operation in Effingham, IL

TUKWILA, Wash. — Continental Mills, Inc., the maker of premium baking, breakfast and snack brands, including the beloved Krusteaz speed-scratch mixes and others, has purchased a 175,000 square foot facility in Effingham, Illinois, located adjacent to its existing manufacturing facility in Effingham. Acquired from Hodgson Mill, the facility will provide Continental Mills the capacity it needs to support continued growth.

“This is an exciting time for Continental Mills and our employees as we expand our operation with a second facility in Effingham that provides a blank canvas for us to customize and meet customer needs in the years to come,” said Andy Heily, President and CEO of Continental Mills.

The renovated facility is expected to be up and running sometime in 2021. In addition to providing increased capacity, the Effingham facility offers excellent proximity to Continental Mills’ customers in the Eastern U.S., Midwest and Southeast.

“We already have a great partnership with the Effingham community and, as a family-owned business, those relationships are very important to us,” commented Mike Meredith, Senior Vice President, Operations. “We have a tremendous amount of confidence in our team in Effingham, as well as employees across Continental Mills who will prepare this plant to open next year.”

Mayor Mike Schutzbach stated that “the City of Effingham thanks Continental Mills for choosing Effingham as the location for this new project. Continental Mills is definitely a company on the move, and the City appreciates the great corporate and municipal relationship that has evolved over the years.”

City of Effingham Economic Development Director Todd Hull added that “food companies are a great fit for Effingham, and Continental Mills has been great to work with since first locating in the City. Continental Mills has an outstanding reputation as a company and as an employer, and the City of Effingham is very excited that the company will be undertaking another project in the community.”

Established in 1932, Continental Mills has found success with its flagship baking brand, Krusteaz, and other lines of speed-scratch mixes, which have increasing relevance for a new generation of families who are pressed for time but appreciate homemade foods and want to spend time together, whether at home or enjoying a meal in a restaurant. Continental Mills has also built a thriving foodservice business, providing its high-quality baking mixes to leading national restaurants and other accounts. Many of those accounts are serviced by Continental Mills’ existing facility in Effingham.

ABOUT CONTINENTAL MILLS, INC.

Continental Mills, Inc. is a third generation, family-owned maker of some of the best-loved breakfast, baking and snack brands. Under the portfolio of breakfast and baking is flagship brand Krusteaz®, as well as Kretschmer® Wheat Germ, Albers® Cornmeal and Grits, Alpine® Cider and several licensed product extensions. Continental Mills’ snacking portfolio includes WildRoots® Trail Mixes sold in Club stores. Continental Mills headquarters is located in Tukwila, WA, just outside of Seattle, and products are sold through retail, foodservice, and club store channels throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.continentalmills.com.