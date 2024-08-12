Cookies and Cream Cheese: The Ultimate Morning Treat from PopUp Bagels and OREO

NEW YORK — PopUp Bagels, the innovators behind the “Not Famous, but Known” bagel and schmear brand, are excited to announce that they have teamed up with the OREO® Brand, AMERICA’S FAVORITE COOKIE®, to launch an exciting new flavor: Cookies and Cream Cheese Made With OREO®. This epic collaboration blends PopUp Bagels’ ultra-fluffy schmear with the irresistible crunch and iconic flavor of OREO® cookies, creating a sweet topping perfect for bagel lovers and cookies and cream enthusiasts alike.

“Creating Cookies and Cream Cheese Made With OREO® was a no-brainer for us,” said Adam Goldberg, Founder at PopUp Bagels. “We’re just as excited as the public to get our hands on this limited-edition taste and bring OREO® cookies in on the PopUp Bagels craze. The blend of iconic OREO® cookies with our renowned schmear is truly something special.”

The Cookies and Cream Cheese Made With OREO® will debut exclusively at PopUp Bagels locations from August 14 to August 20, 2024. However, eager fans can guarantee their batch for this exciting collaboration by pre-ordering beginning August 11 at www.PopupBagels.com. This limited-edition offering promises to elevate your bagel experience with the fan-favorite taste of OREO® cookies, making it a must-try for anyone seeking an added layer of sweetness in their bagel routine.

About PopUp Bagels

Founded in the heart of a pandemic in Adam Goldberg’s kitchen, PopUp Bagels began as a simple mission fueled by passion and dedication—to craft unmistakably perfect bagels with no frills, just the essence of simplicity… crispy crusts, soft crumb centers, the right size, and an ideal proportion of seeds.

What started in a small kitchen quickly evolved into a culinary sensation, winning over locals’ taste buds and hearts, as well as winning Brooklyn’s BagelFest Best Bagel award two years in a row. Today, PopUp Bagels is a name that spans several neighborhoods, including five towns in Connecticut, its most known location in Greenwich Village, NYC, and now the Upper West Side and Upper East Side, with exciting new locations to come next. Our brand extends further with seasonal locations in East Hampton, Palm Beach, Wellesley, and beyond.

As we continue to expand, our dedication to bagel-making allows more people to experience our simple yet distinct offerings. Our bagels are served fresh from the oven, hot and whole – and we do not make sandwiches. Loyal fans love to grip, rip, and dip right on the street, or bagels can be taken home or to the park to enjoy it in endless ways. For more information on our story and locations, check out PopUp Bagels on Instagram or our website, where every bagel crafted is a testament to this commitment to perfection.

About OREO ® Cookie

OREO® is AMERICA’S FAVORITE COOKIE®, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO® cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO® cookies have been sold since the first OREO® biscuit was developed in 1912. For more information, follow OREO® on Facebook/OREOUnitedStates, Twitter/X @OREO, TikTok @OREO or on Instagram @OREO.