Corbion Launches Innovative Egg Replacers to Empower Bakeries Amid Supply Challenges

As bakeries continue to navigate fluctuating egg supply and pricing, Corbion is introducing its latest innovations: Vantage™ 12E and Vantage™ 11E. These high-performing egg replacers give bakery manufacturers the flexibility, consistency, and cost efficiency needed to maintain product quality while adapting to market uncertainties.

“The instability of egg availability presents significant challenges for bakery manufacturers,” said Abby Ceule, Vice President of Functional Ingredients at Corbion. “With our patent-pending Vantage™ solutions, we’re providing reliable alternatives that enable our customers to retain control over their formulations while ensuring the exceptional taste, texture, and structure that consumers love.”



Vantage™ 11E is designed for complete egg replacement in bread and bun applications, delivering optimal texture and resilience without the need for reformulation. Vantage™ 12E enables manufacturers to reduce dried or liquid whole eggs by up to 40% in cakes and sweet goods, seamlessly integrating into both open-bowl and continuous mix systems.

Leveraging Corbion’s extensive expertise in functional ingredient development, both solutions provide superior moisture retention, structure, and mouthfeel, ensuring that finished products meet consumer expectations. By offering cost savings and supply stability, Corbion’s egg replacement solutions help bakeries mitigate the risks of fluctuating egg prices while optimizing production efficiency.

These solutions are part of Corbion’s comprehensive portfolio of egg replacement products, which includes whole egg extenders, egg white substitutes, and allergen-friendly egg wash alternatives. By integrating these solutions into their processes, bakery manufacturers can reduce reliance on volatile egg markets, control costs, and maintain a steady, high-quality output. This proactive approach enhances production planning and supports greater consistency, even in uncertain market conditions.

“Corbion is focused on helping bakery manufacturers meet today’s challenges with practical, effective ingredient solutions,” Ceule added. “With Vantage™ 12E and 11E, we’re offering more ways to manage supply uncertainty while maintaining the quality their customers expect.”

For more information about Vantage™ 12E and Vantage™ 11E, or to learn more about Corbion’s full range of egg replacement solutions, please visit Corbion.com.

Product availability is currently limited to North America.

