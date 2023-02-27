Corner Bakery Cafes Close After Company Declares Bankruptcy

Corner Bakery Cafe has closed its last remaining Arlington location, in the Courthouse neighborhood.

Closed signs were posted on doors of the restaurant at 2111 Wilson Blvd this morning and employees could be seen inside organizing items. The fast-casual bakery-slash-cafe chain just declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy and has struggled amid the pandemic and work-from-home trends.

Known for serving breakfast and lunch to an office-dwelling crowd, and for catering meetings and other workplace events, Corner Bakery has also struggled to compete with larger rival Panera.

