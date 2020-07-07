Costco Eliminates Coveted Sheet Cakes Citing Pandemic, Other Twin Cities Retailers Not Following

First, the masks, now sheet cakes.

Costco was one of the nation’s first retailers to mandate wearing face masks. Now word has surfaced that its half-sheet cakes regarded for their good taste and inexpensive price of $19 have been eliminated, also due to the pandemic.

“To help limit personal contact and create more space for social distancing, Costco has reduced service in some departments,” the company explained on Facebook last month. “Half-sheet cakes are currently not available to order or customize.”

A few commenters on Facebook even said the sheet cakes were their primary reason for getting a Costco membership. Several vowed to ask Costco to resurrect the sheet cake, but the company later confirmed that it has no immediate plans to bring back the party-sized cakes that feed up to 50. Instead, it has replaced the sheet cake with $13 10-inch round cakes that feed about a dozen people.

