Costco is no Longer Selling One of its Most Popular Cakes in US Stores — and Customers are Not Thrilled

Costco has stopped selling its popular half-sheet cakes in stores across the US, the company originally confirmed in a Facebook post.

In May, Costco posted a video on Facebook advertising the option to buy cakes for graduates, which included the addendum, “Please note: Half-sheet cakes are currently not available to order or customize.”

In a statement to Business Insider, Costco confirmed that the half-sheet cakes are not available in any US locations and there are currently no plans to bring them back. Customers have the option to purchase a 10-inch round cake instead.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Business Insider