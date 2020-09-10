Costco is Selling New York’s Most Famous 3-Pound Cheesecakes In Stores Now

Costco is proof that bigger is better, and when it comes to their baked goods they don’t skimp on size or flavor. Just in time for fall, the wholesale club has brought back its massive pumpkin pies and some newer treats—like this three-pound apple crumb cheesecake.

An apple crumb cheesecake sounds delicious as is, but the one sold at Costco is made by a famous NYC bakery, Junior’s. Junior’s is known for its cheesecakes and has been around since 1950, so they totally know what they’re doing when it comes to desserts. Brick and mortar locations are few and far between in places like New York and Philadelphia, so these cheesecakes being available at Costco is a big deal.

@Costco_empties found the apple crumb cheesecake at their local Costco in the refrigerated section. The dessert features a classic cheesecake crust, a layer of real apples, a classic cheesecake layer, and is finished off with a crumbly topping similar to the top of a coffee cake. Basically, this is the ultimate comfort food dessert mash-up.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Yahoo