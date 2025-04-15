Costco Just Released ‘The Best Store-Bought Cookies Out There,’ According to Fans

They’re so good, fans are hiding them for themselves.

At this point, if your Costco shopping trip doesn’t include a stop in the bakery section, you’re entirely missing out. We’ll always love the bakery section for its everyday selection of freshly baked breads, decadent cakes, and fruit-filled pies; however, we really appreciate that Costco’s bakery is constantly releasing fresh, new products, like the recently spotted Garlic Parmesan Butter Dinner Rolls.

The club store gets extra brownie points (get it?) for its seasonal additions to the bakery, too. We already know that the new Carrot Bar Cake will be the star centerpiece at our Easter dinner this year.

Whether the cake will be part of an Easter dessert spread or as a sweet treat to enjoy on its own, Costco’s bakery has another new confection that shoppers can’t stop talking about.

