Costco Now Has a Mini Version of This Beloved Bakery Item

Headlines from the Costco bakery usually consist of items either disappearing from or making their triumphant returns back to one of the most iconic sections of the warehouse. It isn’t as common for brand-spanking-new items to drop, but today is one of those rare days!

Technically, the newest addition to the bakery is an old favorite, but it has an entirely new flare. What I’m talking about here is the size—and for once I don’t mean bigger! (For more on what not to get at your local warehouse, here are the Costco Foods You Should Always Avoid, According to Nutritionists.)

In 2020, we said goodbye to the All American Chocolate Cake. After some Costco members began to notice that the beloved cake wasn’t being restocked, a Chage.org petition was created to help bring it back. Thus far, more than 7,200 people have signed on in a show of support.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Eat This Not That