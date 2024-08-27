Costco’s Bakery is Officially Rolling Out a Major Change to Its Muffins

Brianna Ruback, Eat This, Not That! Bakery, Retail & FoodService August 27, 2024

Costco’s bakery items are no stranger to online buzz, and its muffins have been generating notable conversation over the past few months.

In June, the retailer introduced lemon raspberry and butter pecan muffins, which are sold in eight-count packages and are smaller in size compared to other muffins sold at Costco. Previously, Costco required shoppers to purchase two six-packs of larger-sized muffins.

Soon after that launch, a self-identified Costco worker claimed on Reddit that the retailer is introducing an eight-pack of muffins, which will feature smaller muffins that would “replace the giant ones we’ve loved for so many years.” Since then, two more flavors with this packaging change have been spotted: triple chocolate and blueberries + cream.

