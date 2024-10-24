Crespel & Deiters Offers Functional Wheat Ingredients That Cut Carbs and Boost Protein in Baked Goods

Chicago – Crespel & Deiters Group, experts in functional wheat ingredients, has devised an innovative way to enhance the nutrient density of pizza, pasta and and an array of other delicious bakery products. The resistant wheat starch Lory® Starch Elara not only boosts fiber content but also supports the reduction of carbohydrates in finished products, while variants of the Lory® Protein range boost overall protein content, making pizza and pasta a healthier choice. These ingredients enable manufacturers to create trendy products with an optimized nutritional profile while maintaining optimal taste and texture, thanks to technological properties such as low water binding and improved dough extensibility. Both ingredients can be easily incorporated into existing production processes.

Lory® Starch Elara is a resistant wheat starch with high fiber content. When it is used to partially replace conventional flour or semolina in doughs such as burger buns, muffins and cookies, it boosts fiber content and allows for a reduction in carbohydrates. As Lory® Starch Elara is primarily insoluble fiber, it has only a few calories, allowing manufacturers to create products that tick all the boxes: high in fiber, with fewer carbs and calories.[1] As a tasteless and odorless powder with very low water-binding capacity, it does not affect the baking process or dough characteristics. With Lory® Starch Elara, products with the claims “High fiber” or “Good source of fiber” can be manufactured, taking account into the Code of Federal Regulations, §101.54.

Lory® Protein H11 and D11 provide a very high protein content and are neutral in taste, making them ideal for protein enrichment of bakery, pizza and pasta products in combination with wheat gluten. While Lory® Protein D11 is an extruded, denatured wheat protein, Lory® Protein H11 is hydrolyzed and can improve the extensibility of high gluten doughs. Both types are pH and heat stable, making them suitable for all types of processing, particularly burger buns, biscuits and cookies, where they can also be combined.

Karl Braun, Sales Manager at Crespel & Deiters, says: “We can see that the trend towards a more healthy diet containing more fiber and fewer carbs is still growing, and therefore continuing to influence eating habits in the US. Offering alternatives to typically high carbohydrate products such as pasta and pizza is crucial for manufacturers wanting to stay ahead of the game. Our multifunctional ingredients can be used to create finished products that have both sensory and nutritional appeal. Manufacturers can now easily respond to this trend without having to change their processes or fear a loss of quality.”