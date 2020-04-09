Crisis Finds Bakers Well Prepared on Food Safety Special Bake to the Future Podcast Episode

American Bakers Association Bakery April 9, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic caught the world off guard, but bakers were ready on the food safety front.

That’s because they have spent years pursuing best-of-class food safety and manufacturing strategies that align with regulatory guidance, according to Rasma Zvaners, American Bakers Association’s Vice President, Regulatory and Technical Services.

In an ABA podcast, Zvaners explained how bakers are leveraging their expertise during this emergency period and making adjustments as needed that will help inform future scenarios.

