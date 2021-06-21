Crown Bakeries Announces Acquisition of Michel’s Bakery

Nashville, Tenn. – Crown Bakeries (“Crown”), a leading manufacturer of fresh and frozen breads, baked goods, and dough products announced today the acquisition of Michel’s Bakery (“Michel’s”). Founded in 1898 and owned by the Liss family for generations, Michel’s bakes and distributes a range of high quality sweet baked goods for leading consumer brands and grocery retailers. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Michel’s Bakery will continue to operate out of its existing highly efficient manufacturing facility in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Jon Liss will remain at the helm of the organization as its General Manager.

Commenting on the transaction, Yianny Caparos, President of Crown Bakeries said, “We’re thrilled to welcome the Michel’s associates into our Crown Bakeries family. I’ve personally known Jon for decades and greatly respect the Michel’s organization as a leading baker of specialty products for more than a century. It’s exciting to partner with businesses who share Crown’s mission and promise to treat customers like royalty, with innovation and high-quality products as a core part of their DNA. The addition of Michel’s associates, and their portfolio of sweet baked products further reinforces our goal to be crowned the best custom baked goods supplier and employer in the industry.”

