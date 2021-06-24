Crown Bakeries Facilities Awarded Energy Star Certified Status by EPA

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced that two of Crown Bakeries’ facilities were recognized in a list of only 95 manufacturing plants in the USA as earning ENERGY STAR certification in 2020 for being among the most energy-efficient in their industries.

“By strategically managing their energy use while our country dealt with challenges of the pandemic, these ENERGY STAR certified plants saved nearly $400 million on energy bills—equal to the payroll value of over 8,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs. They also avoided the consumption of 80 trillion Btus of energy compared to average plants and prevented over 5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to those from the energy use of nearly 600,000 homes. Since the first industrial facilities received certification 15 years ago, ENERGY STAR certified plants have significantly helped our economy and our environment, resulting in over $6 billion in savings on energy bills and cleaner air by preventing over 65 million metric tons in greenhouse gas emissions compared to average-performing facilities,” stated the EPA in their press release.

“These forward-looking businesses have demonstrated that economic development and job creation go hand-in-hand with environmental progress,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “The transition to a clean energy economy is happening now, as partnerships like ENERGY STAR encourage companies to go the extra mile, bringing innovation, cost-savings and pollution reductions in return.”

