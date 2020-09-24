Crumbl Cookies Celebrates Three Sweet Years

Orem, Utah — In just three sweet years, Crumbl Cookies has expanded to 111 operating storefronts in 20 states, making it the 3rd largest brick-and-mortar cookie company in the nation.

“Our first store opened in Logan, UT during September, 2017,” said Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl COO and Co-Founder. “From day one, we’ve focused on bringing friends and family together over the best box of cookies in the world. Three years later, we are still committed to that mission.”

Looking into year four, Crumbl has plans to amplify its offering, optimize its processes and expand its reach. Dozens of new stores, (including international locations), enhanced features and exciting new products are already in the works!

“We have honored our Crumbl customers, communities and Crew members nationwide during this week’s milestone,” said Jason McGowan Crumbl Co-founder & CEO. “This level of growth in such a short time-span wouldn’t have been possible without them.”

Crumb’s 120+ weekly rotating flavor menu features four specialty cookies each week, along with the standard favorites — warm chocolate chip and chilled sugar. Cold milk and gourmet ice cream are also on the menu!

Crumbl stores nationwide are open from 8-10pm on weekdays and 8am-midnight each Friday and Saturday. All Crumbl locations are closed on Sundays. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media, (@crumblcookies), or at any of their 111 locations.



BIRTHDAY WEEK AGENDA:

MONDAY 9/21 — Crumbl Loyalty Program Upgrade: Experience a totally upgraded online and in-store loyalty experience unlike any other in the cookie business.

TUESDAY 9/22 — Nationwide Free Cookie Day: Download our app and indulge in the nation’s best milk chocolate chip cookie for FREE at any Crumbl location.

WEDNESDAY 9/23 — LIVE Online Crumbl Birthday Party: Enjoy a tour of our NEW headquarters, fun giveaways & more via an Instagram & Facebook LIVE event at noon, MDT

THURSDAY 9/24 — 111 $80 Swag Set Giveaways: “Like” your store’s local Facebook page, leave a Facebook review and be entered to win an $80 Crumbl swag set!

FRIDAY 9/25 — Pink Cookie Cutter Release: Check out our new, limited-time Crumbl product, (PERFECT for cutting and sharing BIG cookies), now available for purchase!

SATURDAY 9/26 — Last Chance for Bday Flavors: Order for takeout, delivery or curbside pick-up to indulge in our pink velvet birthday flavor and celebratory birthday #pinkbox.