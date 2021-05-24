Custom Bakery Epi Breads Bringing 300 Jobs to Gwinnett, Hiring Fair May 13

Epi Breads is relocating their corporate headquarters to unincorporated Gwinnett at 2650 Button Gwinnett Drive, Suite C in Atlanta. The bakery delivering custom breads to foodservice and retail businesses will bring with it 300 jobs and $15M in capital investment for the community.

“Our first headquarters and bakery opened in Atlanta over 35 years ago,” said Cheryl Barre, CEO of Epi Breads. “As our business has grown, we chose to relocate and expand to Gwinnett County, so we could meet the needs of our customers by providing unique artisan-style breads.”

The 176,000-square-foot bakery and corporate offices will have room for two production lines along with expanded product offerings and customer base.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Atlanta Journal Constitution