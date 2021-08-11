Custom Foods is Now Custom Bakehouse

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif. — Formerly Custom Foods, the “new” Custom Bakehouse name better reflects the 27-year-old company’s focus on its emerging direct-to-consumer lines of mixes that make homemade baking easy for today’s discerning consumer: Marie Callender’s Corn Bread, the newly-expanded Sticky Fingers Bakeries and the recently launched Shine Bakehouse.

The new name also pays homage to the company’s legacy business as a private label co-packer of a wide variety of baking mixes, drink mixes and other products for commercial, food service and retail customers.

In addition to the corporate rebranding, Custom Bakehouse launched an integrated corporate website – www.custombakehouse.com — providing direct-to-consumer capability. In addition to availability via Amazon.com, Walmart.com, Cost Plus World Market, and other retailers, this gives consumers more options to shop the Custom Bakehouse family of brands, including its new Shine Bakehouse line of convenient, protein-packed pancake, muffin and dessert mixes, which launched this summer.

“As we embark on this journey as Custom Bakehouse, we bring along our longstanding commitment to producing high-quality, great tasting mixes that align with consumer trends,” said Randy Newbold, President & Chief Executive Officer, Custom Bakehouse. “By unveiling our new name and exciting new Shine Bakehouse line of plant-based protein baking mixes, we are signaling that Custom Bakehouse is poised for unprecedented growth.”

Founded in California in 1994, Custom Bakehouse built its business – and reputation – as a private label co-packer for multiple premium retail and specialty brands. While continuing to grow the commercial side of the business, the company has in recent years also carved out a niche in the direct-to-consumer space, with its acquisitions of Marie Callender’s Corn Bread and Sticky Fingers Bakeries in 2018.

Added Newbold: “Building on our longstanding competencies in custom food formulation and industrial blending, Custom Bakehouse has successfully expanded into the direct-to-consumer marketplace, too. As we grow, we are committed to using high-quality ingredients, carefully sourced and creatively crafted, to provide an indulgent experience that consumers can feel good about … just as we always have.”

SHINE Bakehouse…Made to Shine!

Introduced nationally in June, Shine Bakehouse is a line of baking mixes for busy people seeking to give their families the delightful experience of homemade with convenient options that pack a nutritional punch.

With its initial eight great tasting, protein-packed pancake, muffin and dessert mixes, Shine Bakehouse makes every home baker an everyday hero in the kitchen. Made with plant-based protein, stone ground whole wheat flour and identifiable ingredients, these delicious family must-have favorites have no artificial flavors, no synthetic colors or preservatives and no hydrogenated oils.

“Busy people love having a convenient option for homemade baked goods. With Shine, families can enjoy better-for-you baking mixes that are easy to make and worth indulging,” said Newbold.

More to love with Sticky Fingers Bakeries.

Consumers love Sticky Fingers Bakeries, our line of premium mixes made for people who love everything about baking homemade scones, except the hassle. And now there’s even more to love as we just added three new items that take Sticky Fingers beyond the world of scones: Chocolate Chip Cookie, Fudge Brownie and Banana Muffin mixes. The new products stay true to the “just add water” premium mix offering that Sticky Fingers is known for. With their convenience, delicious taste and no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, or trans fat, we are confident this lineup will win the hearts of consumers.

These exciting additions coincide with the arrival of a packaging refresh for all Sticky Fingers traditional, seasonal and gluten-free mixes this month.

For more information about Shine Bakehouse, Marie Callender’s Corn Bread and Sticky Fingers Bakeries direct-to-consumer products, along with Custom Bakehouse’s wholesale and retail foodservice offerings, visit www.custombakehouse.com.

About Custom Bakehouse

Custom Bakehouse is where good tastes great. Since 1994, we have been stirring up smiles by creating premier baking mixes that make homemade baking easy. Busy consumers love the convenience of our lines of delicious mixes, including Marie Callender’s Corn Bread, Sticky Fingers Bakeries and – new in 2021 – Shine Bakehouse.

Formerly Custom Foods, Custom Bakehouse also specializes in private label co-packer manufacturing for wholesale and retail customers, earning a stellar reputation for packaging, custom food formulation and industrial dry-blending of premium baking mixes, drink mixes, spice & seasoning blends, and batter & breading.

Learn more about Custom Bakehouse at www.custombakehouse.com.