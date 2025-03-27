Cybake Announces New Lot Tracking, Traceability and Manufacturing Execution Module

Cybake has added a new paperless lot tracking, traceability and manufacturing execution module to its ERP-type bakery management software system.

The new module was developed at the request of Cybake customers who needed a user-friendly, affordable and comprehensive traceability solution that would enable fast product recalls and audits.

The complex nature of this requirement gave Cybake’s in-house programming team the opportunity to completely redesign the way the software is used in the baking production environment.

