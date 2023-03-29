Cybake Bakery Software Announces Integration With Square POS

YORK, UK – Cybake bakery software now fully integrates with the popular Square electronic point of sale system.

Both systems now share data on POS systems running Square. This lets Cybake take the sales information it needs from Square POS without the need for any human intervention. Cybake can then automate shop orders so that they maximize sales and reduce waste at the same time as providing the production sheets required to fulfil them.

Over half of the retail bakeries that use Cybake use its sales-based ordering capability as the orders it makes are more accurate than shop managers, head office can set waste levels easily, and hours of calculation are saved in their stores and their bakeries.

Businesses around the world use Square to reach buyers online and in person, manage their business, and access financing. Cybake bakery software is used by retail bakers throughout Australia, the UK, and the USA to automate, organize and analyze their operations.

Ginevra Mambretti, senior product marketing manager at Square, says: “Cybake supports bakery businesses on order management, invoicing, deliveries and inventory, while Square offers in-person, in-app and online payments and adds even more functionalities such as loyalty, marketing tools, ecommerce and also powers orders, invoicing and delivery management.”

She adds: “Food businesses and bakeries are a sector that has always been top of mind at Square and we hope users of both products will appreciate how these systems can seamlessly work together and simplify the day-to-day management of a busy shop.”

Jane Tyler, founder of Cybake, says: “Pretty much from its launch, we liked Square’s smooth design and could see straight away how it would fit well with retail bakeries. It was only a matter of time before we would have customers that used both Cybake and Square, so you could say this integration was almost written in the stars.”

One such customer is the Sprinkles Donut Shop chain, headquartered in Georgetown Township, Ottawa County, Michigan, which operates six stores.

Kathy Ryan, Sprinkles Donut Shop Chief Financial Officer, says: “Before, we had no idea of what was being thrown out. We only keep our product for one day. The bakers are in the night before, then that day we sell. If there’s anything left, we will donate it or toss it, if there’s a huge amount. With Cybake and Square, we’ve been able to reduce the amount of waste.”

Kathy adds: “It’s helped us because we’ve become more aware of our product and more aware of our production levels. Also, I think it just gives us this knowledge so we can move forward. We have a new central kitchen that we’re moving to next week that will allow us to produce 1.4 million donuts per month. So, we have two more stores we’re getting ready to open, that will take us to eight stores. Cybake and Square came at the perfect time for us.”

