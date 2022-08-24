Cybake Bakery Software Hires Former Bakery VP to Aid USA Expansion

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA — Cybake® bakery software has appointed professional baker Luke Karl as its USA Business Development Representative.

Luke, whose grandfather owned a prominent bakery in their hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, has been in the baking business for 14 years. He swapped a career in data analytics in 2009 for that of an apprentice baker, working his way up through the ranks to become Vice President at Chicago’s Dinkel’s Bakery while picking up a collection of baking qualifications along the way.

Luke now lives in Denver, Colorado, from where he will operate, with the remit to spread Cybake’s customer base beyond the 22 states where it is already used by bakeries to reduce their administrative workload, improve efficiency and improve sales.

Cybake cloud bakery software is used by retail and wholesale bakeries of all sizes to process orders and automate production, invoicing, deliveries, e-commerce and more. The market leader in the UK, Cybake opened in the USA in 2020, spearheaded by Cybake’s USA Ambassador Oprah Davidson, who is also a qualified commercial baker.

Luke Karl says: “I know first-hand how complex operating a bakery is in this market and I have taken on this position with Cybake because I believe in the business solutions that it provides. I am looking forward to utilizing my knowledge to help bakery operators use Cybake to simplify and streamline their operations.”

Jane Tyler, managing director of Cybake and the software’s original creator, says: “Luke Karl is now the second pro baker to join the Cybake USA team. It’s a hiring policy that’s working very well for us. Luke’s valuable experience means he sees where our users are coming from, and from pretty much every angle. It is a pleasure to welcome a colleague with so much real-world knowledge on board.”

About Cybake: With offices in the UK, the USA and Australia, Cybake® is a cloud bakery management software system used by retail and wholesale bakers. With a large user base and unrivaled customer support, Cybake automates everything from orders to invoicing, recipes, production, shop management, waste control, deliveries and more. To find out more about Cybake, see: http://cybake.com or meet us at IBIE on stand #5249 in the North Halls.