Cybake Celebrates its First Year in the United States After Signing Up 23 Commercial Bakeries

Cybake is celebrating the signing up of 23 commercial bakeries in its first year of operations in the United States.

Cybake was founded almost 25 years ago in York, England. While our bakery management system has become an industry standard among bakeries in Britain and Ireland, the company opened its first American office in Philadelphia, PA, in November 2020.

Since then, Cybake’s establishment in the Unites States has been cultivated by its U.S. development manager Oprah Davidson (pictured above, right), an award-winning baker whose CV includes roles at Christina Tosi’s Milk Bar and the Institute of Culinary Education, located in New York City.

