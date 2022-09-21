Cybake launches Cybake ISB management and planning system for in-store bakeries in the USA

INTERNATIONAL BAKING INDUSTRY EXPOSITION, LAS VEGAS – Cybake bakery software today announces the introduction of its unique solution for retail in-store bakeries, Cybake ISB, to the market in the United States.

Cybake ISB is a retail production planning and management system used by supermarkets, convenience stores and others to ensure freshness, improve availability, increase sales, and cut waste for their in-store bakeries and fresh food counters.

Multilingual, cloud-based Cybake ISB tells in-store bakery colleagues the best combination of products to bake or make at the right times via PDAs, tablets, or cell phones by using forecasts and live sales data.

Freshness and availability are key market differentiators. Retailers that get their production waves right sell fresher, better quality products at the times their customers want them. The systems used by retailers often lack the ability to make this happen.

This is where Cybake ISB fills the gap. Food production sections that use Cybake ISB’s multi-wave production plans generally increase like-for-like sales by around 3-4% and cut in-store food production waste by at least 10%.

Jane Tyler, founder of Cybake, says: “It’s exciting to bring Cybake ISB to America and to be announcing it here at IBIE. This is our debut as exhibitors at the show. The feedback we’ve had so far has been amazing; so there couldn’t be a better time or place.

“In Europe, Cybake ISB has been used exclusively by supermarket chains. In the USA, we have seen interest from other sectors like bakery restaurants and gas forecourts. Basically, if you are running a sizeable retail bake off operation, Cybake ISB may well be the solution you’ve been looking for.”

Jane Tyler and her team of pro bakers and bakery software creators are at the Cybake bakery software booth, #5249, in the North Halls at IBIE.

Please note: Cybake ISB is an entirely distinct product from Cybake.

About Cybake: With offices in the UK, the USA and Australia, Cybake® is a cloud bakery management software system used by retail and wholesale bakers. With a large user base and unrivaled customer support, Cybake automates everything from orders to invoicing, recipes, production, shop management, waste control, deliveries and more. You can learn more about Cybake at https://cybake.com

About Cybake ISB: Using forecasts and real-time sales data, Cybake ISB plans the optimal production of in-store bakery sections, telling colleagues what to bake or make at the right times. You can learn more about Cybake ISB at: https://cybake.com/bakery-software/in-store-bakery/

You can read a case study about British retail giant M&S’s use of Cybake ISB here: https://cybake.com/cybake-case-files-ms/