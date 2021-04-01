Dawn Foods Announces the Acquisition of JABEX

AMSTELVEEN, Netherlands – Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Foods today announced the acquisition of JABEX, a family-owned manufacturer specializing in high-quality fruit-based products for the bakery industry, headquartered in Bielsko-Biala, Poland.

This strategic acquisition expands Dawn Foods’ global manufacturing footprint and strengthens its operations and supply chain in Central and Eastern Europe. It also creates opportunities to better serve and meet the needs of Dawn’s customers in this region.

In addition to the benefits of geographic expansion, the JABEX portfolio complements the products Dawn currently offers. By combining the portfolios of both organizations, Dawn strengthens its offering of high-quality fruit-based products.

“The acquisition of JABEX is an exciting expansion of Dawn’s manufacturing capabilities and customer base in Europe,” said Carrie Jones-Barber, CEO, Dawn Foods. “JABEX’s products are complementary to Dawn’s own industry-leading product portfolio. We look forward to working with our new team members from JABEX to deliver our insights, innovations and bakery expertise to even more customers, together.”

“Partnering with Dawn Foods and getting access to their global sweet bakery expertise and insights will enable us to continue to develop on-trend and high-quality fruit-based products for our customers and to accomplish our growth ambitions together,” said Jan Gańczarczyk, owner of JABEX.

All JABEX team members will remain with the company and play a crucial role in the integration of the business with Dawn.

About Dawn Food Products, Inc.

Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Foods has established itself as the premier bakery service provider, inspiring bakery success every day. Committed to delighting its customers around the world, Dawn Foods delivers the partnership, insights, innovations, products and bakery expertise that empowers them to achieve their aspirations. Headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, Dawn Foods partners with more than 50,000 artisanal and retail bakers, food service leaders and manufacturers located in more than 100 countries and has 4,000 Team Members globally. For more than 100 years, Dawn Foods has been a trusted advisor to its customers, helping drive their business forward. For more information about the company, its products and culture, please visit www.dawnfoods.com

About JABEX

Family-owned JABEX was founded over 30 years ago in Bielsko-Biala, Poland and proud of the many strong relationships with leading specialized manufacturers from confectionary, bakery markets and industry. JABEX owns two production facilities, one located close to the orchards in the fruit region of Poland. JABEX is a strategic partner for many Polish local fruit growers, helping them in their development. JABEX partners with more than 300 companies located in 30 countries and has 54 Team Members. For more information about the company and its products, please visit www.JABEX.com.pl