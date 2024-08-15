Dawn Foods’ Chef Melissa Trimmer Inducted Into American Academy of Chefs

Prestigious Culinary Society Induction Highlights Corporate Executive Pastry Chef’s Dedication to the Culinary Arts

JACKSON, MICH. – Dawn Foods, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of bakery ingredients, announces the induction of Melissa Trimmer, CEPC®, AAC and Corporate Executive Chef and Senior Director of Culinary into the American Academy of Chefs (AAC), the honor society of the American Culinary Federation (ACF). Trimmer was inducted into the AAC at a private dinner and reception at the ACF National Convention in Phoenix.

The American Academy of Chefs (AAC) represents the highest standards of professionalism in the organization, society and industry. Becoming an AAC Fellow is the culmination of achievements throughout a successful culinary career. The AAC’s mission is to promote culinary education through mentoring, awarding scholarships to aspiring students and providing grants to professional chefs seeking to advance their careers.

“This well-deserved recognition underscores Melissa’s commitment and passion for culinary excellence,” said Sarah Hickey, VP of Marketing. “She plays a pivotal role in providing Dawn Foods’ best-in-class expertise that our customers know and depend on.”

Trimmer’s induction into the American Academy of Chefs underscores her significant contributions to the culinary industry and reaffirms Dawn Foods’ commitment to fostering talent and promoting excellence.

Trimmer was previously honored with the esteemed American Culinary Federation (ACF) Pastry Chef of the Year Award 2022 by the Michigan Chefs de Cuisine chapter of ACF. The award recognizes her passion for the craft, her distinguished reputation in the pastry field, and her dedication to educating others by sharing her skills and knowledge.