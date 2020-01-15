Dawn Foods Contributes $ 15,000

York, PA – Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Food Products, Inc. has made a $15,000 contribution to the Cultural Alliance of York County 2019 annual campaign, working to raise essential funding to support artists and arts organizations that bring meaningful arts experiences to thousands of community members each year.

The $15,000 gift is an increase of $5,000 from the previous year from Dawn Foods. Thanks to an anonymous pool of donors, all new contributions are matched dollar for dollar, increasing the impact of their 2019 investment to $20,000.

In the attached photo, from left to right; Kelley Gibson, Cultural Alliance President, Jennifer Glassmyer, Cultural Alliance Campaign Director, Becky Benjamin, Dawn Foods York Human Resources Manager, and Eric Tonsetic, Dawn Foods York Plant Manager.

