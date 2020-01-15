Dawn Foods Contributes $ 15,000

Cultural Alliance of York County Bakery January 15, 2020

York, PA – Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Food Products, Inc. has made a $15,000 contribution to the Cultural Alliance of York County 2019 annual campaign, working to raise essential funding to support artists and arts organizations that bring meaningful arts experiences to thousands of community members each year.

The $15,000 gift is an increase of $5,000 from the previous year from Dawn Foods.  Thanks to an anonymous pool of donors, all new contributions are matched dollar for dollar, increasing the impact of their 2019 investment to $20,000.

In the attached photo, from left to right; Kelley Gibson, Cultural Alliance President, Jennifer Glassmyer, Cultural Alliance Campaign Director, Becky Benjamin, Dawn Foods York Human Resources Manager, and Eric Tonsetic, Dawn Foods York Plant Manager.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Cultural Alliance of York County

Related Articles

Bakery

Dawn Foods Acquires Ardent Mills Ontario Facility, Expands Footprint in Canada

June 24, 2019 Dawn Foods

Global bakery ingredient manufacturer and distributor Dawn Food Products, Inc. today announced a completed deal with Ardent Mills, the leading flour supplier in North America, to acquire its mix facility in Burlington, Ontario and sweet goods business in Canada. This strategic business decision expands Dawn’s reach to its Canadian customers and will support the innovative thinking, products and bakery expertise that Dawn is known for throughout the region.

Bakery

Dawn Foods Announces 2019 Sweetest Bakery in Canada Contest

June 18, 2019 Dawn Foods

Bakery manufacturer and ingredient supplier Dawn Foods today announced the kickoff of its second Sweetest Bakery in Canada contest™. With registration already open for interested bakeries, customer voting will open July 1 and run through Sept. 30. Consumers from across the country are invited to cast their vote and help their favourite bakery win the title of Sweetest Bakery in Canada.

Bakery

Dawn Foods Opens Boston-Based Digital Innovation Hub

September 17, 2019 Dawn Foods

Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Foods today announced the opening of its first-ever Digital Innovation Hub, located in Boston. Under the leadership of Dawn’s Chief Digital Officer, Bob Howland, the Innovation Hub team will play an instrumental role in developing digital solutions for Dawn’s bakery customers.