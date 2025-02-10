Dawn Foods Names Jeremy Bartusch to Executive Leadership Team

Technology Leader Takes on Expanded Role to Accelerate Digital Transformation and Growth

JACKSON, MICH. – Dawn Foods announces the appointment of Chief Information Officer Jeremy Bartusch to the Dawn Leadership Team (DLT). Bartusch will continue report to Chief Executive Officer, Carrie Jones-Barber. This strategic move highlights Dawn’s commitment to leveraging technology as a driver of innovation and business success.

“Adding Jeremy to the DLT reflects our confidence in his leadership and the important role technology plays in shaping Dawn’s future,” said Jones-Barber. “His expertise, collaborative approach, and vision will help us continue to innovate, strengthen our business, and create new opportunities for our teams and customers.”

Since joining Dawn in 2024, Bartusch has played a pivotal role in advancing the company’s technology roadmap, AI capabilities, digital investments, and process optimization. His strategic mindset and global perspective have ensured IT priorities align seamlessly with business needs, driving efficiency and innovation.

“I’m truly honored to join the Dawn Leadership Team and continue shaping our digital future,” said Bartusch. “Technology has the power to bring people together, strengthen how we work, and open new opportunities for growth. I’m excited to collaborate with my colleagues to drive innovation and create opportunities that move Dawn forward.”

Prior to Dawn, Bartusch served as CIO at MRP Solutions, where he led digital transformation efforts and managed complex IT landscapes. With over 20 years of experience, he has a strong track record of driving innovation and fostering collaboration between IT and business stakeholders.

As Dawn continues to grow, technology plays a strategically significant role in driving alignment and innovation across functions and regions, enabling seamless collaboration, enhancing operational efficiencies, and unlocking new opportunities for business transformation. As Dawn continues to advance its digital initiatives, Bartusch’s expertise will be instrumental in ensuring technology remains a catalyst for success across the company’s global operations.

For more information on Dawn Foods, visit DawnFoods.com.