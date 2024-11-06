Dawn Foods Promotes Ahmet Hepdogan to Senior Vice President, Supply Chain & Procurement for North America

JACKSON, MICH. – Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients distributor Dawn Foods announces the promotion of Ahmet Hepdogan to Senior Vice President, Supply Chain & Procurement, North America. In this expanded role, Hepdogan will oversee Dawn’s Distribution Services and Supply Chain while continuing to lead Procurement efforts in the region.

Hepdogan will report directly to John Schmitz, Chief Operating Officer, Americas, and continue to serve on the North America Leadership Team. This promotion enables a more integrated approach to Dawn’s supply chain management and helps deliver greater value to customers.

“Ahmet is an extraordinary leader with a proven track record of driving value and placing our customers at the forefront of everything we do,” said John Schmitz, Chief Operating Officer, Americas, Dawn Foods. “His well-deserved reputation for excellence inspires confidence that he will continue to advance our business objectives, strengthen our partnerships with suppliers, and elevate our customer service to new heights.”

Since joining Dawn in 2022, Hepdogan has led the North American procurement team and has become a key representative of Dawn within the vendor community. He has successfully enhanced Dawn’s strategic sourcing process and strengthened vendor partnerships to meet business goals.

Hepdogan has more than 20 years of experience leading world-class procurement and supply chain organizations. Before Dawn, Hepdogan held key leadership positions at Ferrera, ARYZTA, U.S. Foods, and C.H. Robinson. As Chief Procurement Officer at Ferrera and Senior Vice President of Procurement at ARYZTA, he developed successful partnerships and improved supply chain processes, always focusing on mutually beneficial relationships internally with cross functional partners and externally with customers and suppliers.