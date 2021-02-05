Demand in North America Frozen Bakery Products Market Size & Share Will Grow to USD 12,960 Million by 2026

New York, NY — Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “North America Frozen Bakery Products Market By Source (Wheat, Rye, Barley, Corn, and Others), By Product Type (Cakes and Pastries, Bread, Donuts & Pies, Pizza, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Bakery Stores, Food Service & Hospitality, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Perspective, Market Size, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Trends, and Forecasts, 2019–2026”.

“According to the research study, the North America Frozen Bakery Products Market was estimated at USD 9,070 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 12,960 Million by 2026. The North America Frozen Bakery Products Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026”.

The trend for frozen bakery products among North Americans is propelling considerably with time. This product segment is driving the regional food industry at a substantial rate. Currently, Americans and Canadians prefer baked ready-to-eat products such as cakes, cookies, donuts, and snacks owing to their tight schedules and hectic lifestyles. Moreover, frozen and refrigerated dough products are the principal ingredient used in producing institutional foods such as pizza.

