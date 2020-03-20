Denver’s Izzio Bakery Ramps Up Production to Meet Grocery Store Demand

Within a day of the statewide suspension of all in-house bar and restaurant service to help slow the spread of coronavirus, layoffs began, and thousands of servers, cooks, bartenders and other hospitality employees across the state are now out of work. But at least one sector of the food-service industry is seeing such an increase in demand that new employees are needed.

Etai Bar-on, whose family owns Izzio Artisan Bakery in Louisville, says the facility can’t keep up with orders from grocery stores and markets right now as products, especially staples like bread, are flying off the shelves. “Grocery stores can’t keep up; everybody’s witnessed that,” he notes. “There’s been an overnight shift in consumer habits.”

As a result, Bar-on is in the process of hiring twenty to thirty new employees at the bakery for all shifts. He says there are some entry-level positions that will require training once filled, as well as positions for experienced bakers, especially those with food-safety training and experience. “We have to follow much stricter health regulations that even restaurants,” Bar-on adds.

