Developing Consumer Behavior During Corona Crisis: Implications on Food Businesses

Puratos Taste Tomorrow Bakery May 21, 2020

Concerns about coronavirus trigger consumers to adjust their buying behaviour profoundly. Recent research from global analytics company Nielsen identifies six consumer behaviour threshold levels that are directly related to the evolution of the outbreak. These insights will help the food industry react to  the rapidly developing consumer needs and expectations.

Acknowledging these threshold levels – and especially the stage the country is in at this moment – may help to prepare for changing spending patterns in the short term. Furthermore, it might even predict how consumer habits are shaped in the long run. To conduct the investigation, Nielsen correlated global news events with spending behaviour on for example hygiene, health and pantry products.

