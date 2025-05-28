Diamond of California’s Launches Long-Awaited Gluten-Free Nut Pie Crusts 

STOCKTON, CA – Diamond of California®, the century-old producer of “Made for Homemade” specialty nuts, announces the launch of its new and highly-requested gluten-free Nut Pie Crust, a delicious and inclusive upgrade to its original Nut Pie Crust introduced in 2019. The new gluten-free Nut Pie Crust will replace the original recipe and is available in two flavors, Pecan and Chocolate Nut. Both flavors are available beginning now in Walmart stores nationwide and will launch in World Market and on Amazon this summer. They will feature a bright green medallion communicating gluten-free on the label (SRP: $4.99/9-inch pie crust).

Building on the success of its first-to-market ready-to-use Nut Pie Crust that disrupted the baking aisle in 2019, Diamond of California has reformulated this beloved product line to be completely gluten-free. The new recipe serves the growing community of gluten-conscious Americans —all without compromising on taste or texture. The gluten-free version maintains the signature rich, nutty flavor that consumers have come to love while eliminating wheat containing ingredients entirely.

The ready-to-use gluten-free Nut Pie Crust features a blend of premium Diamond of California® pecans and walnuts, oat flour, flax seeds, and other naturally gluten-free ingredients baked into a sturdy yet tender crust. The result is a perfect canvas for traditional holiday pies, cheesecakes, tarts, and more.

“At Diamond of California®, we’re committed to regular innovation that meets the evolving needs of today’s home bakers,” said Craig Tokusato, Chief Marketing Officer at Diamond of California®. “Our new gluten-free Nut Pie Crust is a direct response to numerous consumer requests we have received since our initial launch in 2019. For the last six years, our team has worked to meticulously craft a premium alternative that everyone at the table can and will enjoy, regardless of dietary restrictions.”

Pecan Nut Pie Crust: Diamond of California® gluten-free Pecan Nut Pie Crust elevates your baking with a delicious crust that showcases pecans. This ready-to-use crust delivers a sweet and buttery flavor and perfect texture. Use this versatile crust as a delicious alternative to traditional pie crusts or graham cracker crusts in your favorite recipes—from classic pecan pies to creamy cheesecakes and fruit tarts. (SRP: $4.99/9-inch pie crust)

Chocolate Nut Pie Crust: Diamond of California® gluten-free Chocolate Nut Pie Crust is made with a blend of premium walnuts, pecans, and real cocoa. The cocoa creates a rich chocolatey flavor that complements the nutty undertones, resulting in a sophisticated profile that pairs perfectly with sweet fillings like banana cream and chocolate truffle. (SRP: $4.99/9-inch pie crust)

The new gluten-free Diamond of California® Nut Pie Crusts are now available nationwide in Walmart baking aisles, with World Market and Amazon launches planned for this summer. Distribution will continue expanding throughout the summer and holiday season.

To learn more about Diamond of California® Nut Pie Crust and other products visit their website or follow along @DiamondNuts on Instagram and Facebook.

About Diamond of California®

Diamond of California®, the century-old producer of specialty nuts, has worked with walnut growers since 1912, making the company one of the earliest pioneers of the farm-to-table movement. The company packages fresh walnuts, almonds, pecans and other culinary nuts in whole, sliced, diced, and chopped forms. Their most recent innovations, Ready-to-Use Nut Pie Crusts and Ready-to-Eat Snack Walnuts & Pecans, can be found in the baking and snack aisles respectively. Headquartered in Stockton, California, Diamond of California® is located in the state’s heartland, where most of its orchards lie. Diamond of California® believes that nuts make good food even better. That’s why they’ve offered fresh, high quality and great tasting nuts that are truly made for homemade, for over 100 years.