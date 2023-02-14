Discover Innovation, Automation and Sustainable Solutions at Interpack 2023

RBS has been the leader in bakery equipment manufacturing for more than 130 years by providing innovative solutions and support for the snack food industry. We design and build turnkey production systems with the latest technologies to help our customers produce successful snacks. At Interpack 2023, Hall 1 Stand B70, we will feature our industry-leading baking and snack solutions.

Sustainable Oven Systems

RBS is leading the industry in sustainable oven designs. Our ovens reduce harmful fuel emissions, improve energy efficiency and production capacity, conserve resources and reduce waste.

Learn about our electric oven options, our plan for replacing DGF ovens in the future, and how we are Baking for a Better Tomorrow.

