Discover Innovation by RBS at IBIE 2022

After what has been a crazy three years, we could not be more excited for a trade show! IBIE 2022 is going to be amazing, with so many exciting innovations to showcase at our two booths.

On the show floor, RBS will display and run our new WCX GenesisPro Wirecut Machine. This flexible machine is able to create the widest variety of cookie products including multi-color dough, filled cookies and bars and encapsulated cookies.

Everyone is asking us about sustainability. Of course, we are focusing on sustainability at the show. Sustainability is a big initiative at RBS, but our efforts specifically around Ovens make RBS not only the industry leader in oven technology, but also the industry leader in sustainable baking solutions. Stop by to learn about our electric convection oven options, our solution for replacing DGF ovens in the future, and how we are Baking for a Better Tomorrow.

