Discover Innovation by RBS at IBIE 2022

Reading Bakery Systems Bakery August 24, 2022

After what has been a crazy three years, we could not be more excited for a trade show! IBIE 2022 is going to be amazing, with so many exciting innovations to showcase at our two booths.

On the show floor, RBS will display and run our new WCX GenesisPro Wirecut Machine. This flexible machine is able to create the widest variety of cookie products including multi-color dough, filled cookies and bars and encapsulated cookies.

Everyone is asking us about sustainability.  Of course, we are focusing on sustainability at the show.  Sustainability is a big initiative at RBS, but our efforts specifically around Ovens make RBS not only the industry leader in oven technology, but also the industry leader in sustainable baking solutions. Stop by to learn about our electric convection oven options, our solution for replacing DGF ovens in the future, and how we are Baking for a Better Tomorrow.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Reading Bakery Systems

Related Articles

Bakery

Samuel Adams’ New Winter Lager Brings a Wintery Remix to Holiday Classics

Samuel Adams Bakery November 10, 2020

Samuel Adams brewers recognize the winter season will feel different this year, with many Americans taking “home for the holidays” literally. To spread some holiday cheer when drinkers need it most, Samuel Adams celebrates the return of the #1 winter seasonal beer1, Samuel Adams Winter Lager, with a crisper and brighter remixed recipe and new ways to enjoy holiday favorites from home.

Bakery

Tiptree World Bread Awards USA is Back …and With an IBIE Debut

International Baking Industry Exposition  Bakery May 25, 2022

After two years of recognizing the USA’s bread heroes virtually, Tiptree World Bread Awards are back to their bread and butter: celebrating the great loaves created by our nation’s bakers. For the first time since the Awards’ inception, the judging and awards reception will be held at the International Baking Industry Exposition (IBIE), held Sept. 17-22, 2022, in Las Vegas.