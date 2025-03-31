Domino Sugar Unveils Game-Changer for Bakers: Ultrafine Baker’s Sugar for Pro-Level Results

Crafted by Experts for Premium Baking Performance



WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Domino® Sugar, the brand trusted by experts, launches Domino® Baker’s Sugar™, the preferred choice of professional pastry chefs and bakers seeking unmatched quality in every creation. With its ultrafine grain size, this sugar dissolves quickly, blends easily and melts effortlessly, making it ideal for cakes, frostings and glazes.

By incorporating seamlessly into any recipe, Domino® Baker’s Sugar™ delivers professional-level results. Its ultrafine grain size aerates batter more effectively, creating lighter, fluffier cakes with improved volume. Bakers can also achieve silky-smooth frostings and glazes, while its even dissolving properties contribute to consistent color across baked goods. Plus, as a one-for-one substitute for white granulated sugar, it offers convenience without compromise. With Domino® Baker’s Sugar™, your baking experience is elevated to a new standard of excellence.

“At Domino® Sugar, we’re dedicated to providing bakers with top-tier ingredients that elevate their craft to new heights,” said Paula Summers, Marketing Vice President of Domino® Sugar. “With the launch of Domino® Baker’s Sugar™, we’re delivering a product that can achieve outstanding functional benefits, and better performance — whether you’re a professional pastry chef or a passionate home baker.”

Eleonora Lahud, Senior Research Chef of Domino® Sugar added, “Great baking starts with precision, and Domino® Baker’s Sugar™ makes it effortless. From perfectly aerated cakes to glossy glazes, it helps me achieve flawless texture and the best performance every time.”

Domino® Baker’s Sugar™, available in the Easy Baking Tub, comes in a package that features the H2R icon to guide consumers on proper recycling. It is Non-GMO Project verified and Kosher certified.

Domino® Baker’s Sugar™ is rolling out in phases to well-known national and local retailers, as well as online. To find a retailer near you carrying the new Domino® Baker’s Sugar™, please visit STORE LOCATOR | Domino® Sugar

About Domino Sugar

Since 1901, Domino® Sugar has maintained a commitment to quality, a passion for craftsmanship and a dedication to sweetening the lives of countless bakers. Our products are trusted by everyone from home bakers to gourmet chefs to perform flawlessly when it matters most. That’s why, when the time comes for high-quality baking, those who understand the importance of high-quality ingredients turn to the experts at Domino® Sugar. For classic recipes, baking tips, product information and so much more, visit www.dominosugar.com.