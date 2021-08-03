DouxMatok Appoints Ari Melamud to Chief Executive Officer to Accelerate Commercialization of Incredo Sugar in the U.S. & Beyond

NEW YORK- DouxMatok – a food tech company pioneering the development of efficient nutrition and flavor delivery technologies – has announced the appointment of Ari Melamud as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Melamud joins following the commercialization of DouxMatok’s sugar reduction solution, Incredo Sugar, in the U.S. and successful launch of a limited edition product, Incredo Spreads.

Melamud brings over two decades of executive management experience across consumer goods marketing, advertising and B2B specialty ingredients, providing a diverse background and strategic fit to lead DouxMatok. Notably, Melamud has held CEO positions with both Kimberley-Clark, the largest non-food CPG company in Israel, and most recently, Sharon Laboratories. In his role with Sharon Laboratories, a company that develops and sells specialty ingredients to the food and global personal care industries in over 70 countries, Melamud drove a strategic growth plan, which resulted in doubling total sales under his leadership.

As a seasoned executive, Melamud will utilize his expertise to drive global expansion, sales, and lead fundraising efforts to scale up the organization to oversee continued research and development and commercialization of new science-based solutions for overall better nutrition in a variety of food categories.

Incredo Sugar, a first-of-its-kind sugar-based sugar reduction solution and the main pillar of a full solution that includes a carefully selected mix of nutritional fibers and proteins, is currently available for use by food manufacturers, food service providers, co-packers, bakeries and chefs in food products. With food and snacking products “empowered by Incredo Sugar” already sold in hundreds of retail stores in Israel and a growing pipeline of partnerships and new products in development in the U.S. and Europe, Melamud’s appointment signals DouxMatok’s confident position to execute rapid expansion plans and secure the funds to grow at scale, as consumer demand for products with less added sugar and increased nutritional value continues to rise.

“I’m thrilled to join the talented team of passionate professionals at DouxMatok, who are equally motivated by the inspiring mission of the company and its game changing technology,” said newly appointed CEO Ari Melamud. “Our disruptive solution can successfully address the global challenge of overconsumption of sugar, and I’m eager to lead the company into this phase of global expansion.”

Serial entrepreneur and passionate co-founder Eran Baniel has been at the helm of DouxMatok and is responsible for having taken the company from innovative technology to commercialization with $30 million in fundraising to date and is now transitioning into an Executive Chairman role. Baniel will continue to support the company.

“We’re delighted to bring Ari on board, and I’m confident that he will transition DouxMatok into this next stage of growth,” said outgoing CEO, Eran Baniel. “Not only does Ari demonstrate an impressive track record as an extremely talented, experienced and commercially successful CEO for a number of companies, but he shares in our mission to make the world both a happier and healthier place while curbing the overconsumption of sugar.”

Earlier this month, DouxMatok and Incredo Sugar were featured in the premiere episode of season 3 of ‘Explained’, a documentary style television series on Netflix produced by Vox Media, which provided an in-depth look at sugar and sugar alternatives. DouxMatok’s momentum will continue throughout the remainder of the year and early 2022 as a variety of partner launches are expected.

