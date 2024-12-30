Dove and Crumbl Launch the Sweetest Drop of the Year with Limited-Edition Collection

The Dove x Crumbl collab features body cleansing & care products inspired by the viral flavors of Crumbl

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — Dove and Crumbl have teamed up for the most craveable collab of the year: the NEW limited-edition Dove x Crumbl collection, available exclusively at Walmart.com and in Walmart stores nationwide for a limited time only.

The collection delivers the fan-favorite flavors of Crumbl desserts, paired with the superior care that Dove is known for, to indulge your senses while nourishing your skin. From the shower to the sink, Dove x Crumbl offers something sweet for each step of your routine. The product lineup includes a Body Wash, Body Scrub, Deodorant, and Liquid Hand Wash, each available in three expertly crafted gourmand scents, and inspired by Crumbl classics:

Confetti Cake – with notes of a warm sugar cookie topped with pink buttercream frosting.

Lemon Glaze – with notes of a lemon sugar cookie topped with a sweet buttery glaze.

Strawberry Crumb Cake – with notes of a rich strawberry cookie topped with vanilla glaze & buttery crumbs.

“Dove and Crumbl both have passionate, loyal fanbases that revel in the feel-good moments our brands offer,” said Gaurav Raisinghani, Head of Innovation, Equity and Brand Design for Dove Skin Cleansing. “Pairing Dove’s commitment to superior care with the irresistible scents of Crumbl felt like a natural fit. By listening to our communities, we identified the Crumbl flavors that would resonate most for this collaboration. The result is a collection that challenges what you thought was possible from your body care routine, allowing anyone to cookie all day, every day.”

For the first time ever, Dove will change the color of its packaging. Dove x Crumbl products will show up on shelves with pink packaging across the entire collection – a nod to the signature Crumbl pink box.

“The excitement of unboxing a Crumbl dessert isn’t just about a sweet treat – it’s about taking a break from the everyday hustle and savoring something special,” said Sawyer Hemsley, co-founder of Crumbl. “Because Dove shares our passion for delighting customers and helping them embrace life’s little indulgences, we knew they would be the perfect partner.”

In celebration of the launch, Dove and Crumbl will also be partnering with two of the most iconic superfans of all time – The Turn Up Twins. Taking their viral Crumbl jingle from “lookie lookie” to “knock knock,” The Turn Up Twins will surprise and delight fans and skincare lovers with a sweet tooth everywhere.

“We are thrilled to bring our personal passion for two of our favorite brands, Dove and Crumbl, into this launch,” said The Turn Up Twins. “Sharing our jingles on social media started out as our own way to connect with others and make life a little sweeter. This collab is all about that, and we’re excited to play a part.”

The Dove x Crumbl collection is now available exclusively at Walmart.com and in Walmart stores nationwide for a limited time. Show us how you indulge your skin’s cravings and tag @dove and @crumbl in your routine featuring your favorites from the Dove x Crumbl collection. #DovexCrumbl

About Dove

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove’s heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world’s most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety.

Dove’s mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the ‘Dove Real Beauty Pledge,’ Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity, and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

About Unilever in North America

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann’s, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry’s, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula’s Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

About Crumbl

Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,000 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies and @crumbl.ca), or at any of the nationwide locations.



